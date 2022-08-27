UK supermarkets including Morrisons, Tesco, Asda and Lidl have issued a ‘do not eat’ warning to customers over a range of products that could lead to possible health risk.

A number of products are being recalled for reasons ranging from Undeclared ingredients to a diseas causing bacteria.

We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Morrisons recall

Morrisons is recalling one of its products due to the possible presence of salmonella which may cause illness if consumed.

The supermarket is recalling Morrisons Mango and Morrisons Mango Fingers as a precautionary step.

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Product details:

Morrisons Mango

Pack size: 240g

Use by: 23 August 2022

Morrisons Mango fingers

Pack size: 410g

Use by: 22 August 2022

Tesco recall

Tesco has issued a 'do not eat' warning and is recalling one of its products due to undeclared milk which could cause a possible health risk to customers.

The supermarket’s Mixed Fruit and Nut contains milk which is not mentioned on the label making it a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Tesco is recalling product from consumers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

.@Tesco recalls Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut 25g because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/bxampSEhg1 pic.twitter.com/9CEoQN6S6W — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) August 18, 2022

Product details:

Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut

Pack size: 25g

Batch code: L2196H221

Best before: 13 January 2023

Lidl recall

Lidl is recalling one of its products because it may contain disease-causing bacteria.

The supermarket has issued a recall on its Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil because Listeria monocytogenes have been found in the product.

The bacteria can survive and even grow under refrigeration and can cause Listeriosis which can last up to several weeks depending on the severity.

Symptoms include fever, vomiting and headaches, with some cases even resulting in convulsions.

16 August: Lidl GB recalls Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet #FoodAlert https://t.co/aue4mXXm7d pic.twitter.com/Kvlg049wdn — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) August 16, 2022

Product details:

Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil

Pack size: 150g

Lot number: 01063402062022

Best before: 02 January 2023

Asda recall

Asda is taking the precautionary action of recalling Asda White Lasagne Sauce because of a possible microbiological contamination risk due to a production fault.

The issue only affects products sold at Asda stores in the North West of England, North Midlands and North Wales.

Product details:

Asda White Lasagne Sauce

Pack size: 480g

Best before: 03 February 2024