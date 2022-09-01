If you are anything like us, we love a good bargain and Aldi and Lidl's middle aisle is home to some of the best.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, September 1.

Here is how you can stock up your kitchen or kit out your home office by shopping the unbelievable discounts in the supermarkets' popular section.

We have also taken a look at some of these items available this week to help you find the best ones to add to your basket.

Aldi's Specialbuys

Tefal Toast 'N' More

Tefal Toast 'N' More. Credit: Aldi

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day so it's time you treated it as such with the Tefal Toast 'N' More.

With four cooking functions, the handy device is ideal for making quick and easy breakfasts.

You'll find that it features a toaster and beans warmer as well as an egg cooker.

Whether you want your eggs hard-boiled or poached, the nifty appliance can do it all.

Pick it up for £44.99 via the Aldi website.

Compact Living Desk Solution

Compact Living Desk Solution. Credit: Aldi

Working from home but don't want your work to take over the whole house? Aldi has you covered!

The Compact Living desk Solution comes with a foldable desk complete with a shelf, desk and a chalkboard.

The super convenient desk space can be easily converted to a shelf once you clock off from work so as not to eat up all your living room.

The online exclusive deal is available for £64.99 via the Aldi website.

Raclette Grill & Fondue

Raclette Grill & Fondue. Credit: Aldi

Gather your family and friends for a Fondue feast with this Raclette Grill & Fondue set.

Serving eight people, the kit comes with forks, wooden spatulas and non-stick pans for everyone.

Whether you are cooking up a storm with cheese or chocolate, this set will be a real crowd pleaser.

Add yours to your basket for £59.99 via the Aldi website.

Lidl's middle aisle

Silvercrest Slushy Maker

Silvercrest Slushy Maker. Credit: Lidl

If you love concocting cocktails, slushies or making up recipes for your own drinks, this slushy maker is for you.

The large blending container comes with two ice options including chunks and crushed.

With a three-year warranty, it has a 1.1 litre mixing container capacity.

Add it to your kitchen for £29.99 and find out more via the Lidl website.

Silvercrest Multi Hair Styler

Silvercrest Multi Hair Styler. Credit: Lidl

Straight or curly? The Silvercrest Multi Hair Styler helps you style your locks however you like.

The hair appliance comes with two heat settings and two LED indicator lights which you can use as a brush with or without rotation.

Upgrade your routine for £11.99 and learn more via the Lidl website.

Silvercrest Digital Spoon Scale

Silvercrest Digital Spoon Scale. Credit: Lidl

Cook up a storm with this handy digital spoon scale from Lidl's middle aisle.

Perfect for adding oil, herbs, spices and milk to your culinary creations.

The LCD display spoon features a measuring scale for 15, 30 and 45ml which equates to one, two and three tablespoons.

It is available for £5.99 and you can find out more via the Lidl website.