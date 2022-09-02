A recall has been issued after Hepatitis A was found in a product.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) along with Ardo NV are recalling the Ardo Fruitberry mix after the discovery.

Symptoms caused by Hepatitis A usually include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dark-coloured urine and jaundice.

The affected products have a best before date of May 2024 and a lot number of 58622131.

Anyone who has purchased the product should not eat it.

Ardo NV recalls Ardo Fruitberry mix because Hepatitis A has been found in the product. #FoodAlert https://t.co/xpcY6tvoQR pic.twitter.com/irXlPPs0WL — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) August 25, 2022

A spokesman for the FSA said: “Ardo is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought this product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.