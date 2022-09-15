The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, September 15.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including health and beauty bits, electricals and more.

Visage Muscle Massage Gun

Help your muscles recover after exercise with this Visage Muscle Massage Gun.

It has 30 speed levels and 8 heads so you can change the settings as you go.

It’s available for £49.99 via the Aldi website.

Thera-P Foot Massager

Relax and treat your feet with this Thera-P Foot Massager.

With 18 massage heads and a soothing heat option, you’ll be able to rest your feet after a long day.

It can be yours for £44.99 via the Aldi website.

Ambiano Mini Fridge

Add this Ambiano Mini Fridge to your space to keep your drinks and snacks cool.

It has a 16 litre capacity and two removable shelves and a removable shelf in the door so you can move them to suit you.

Add it to your basket for £79.99 via the Aldi website.

Medion 43” FHD Smart TV

Sit back and enjoy your favourite shows with this Medion 43” FHD Smart TV.

It comes with a stand and built in Wifi, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Make it yours for £199.99 via the Aldi website.

You can find more of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find DIY equipment, bits for your car and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Parkside Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

This Parkside Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner comes with a floor nozzle, a suction hose and more.

It comes with a carry handle and Lidl says the stainless steel container is easy to empty.

Make it yours for £39.99 and find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Parkside Pressure Washer

Whether you’re cleaning your patio, car or driveway, this Parkside Pressure Washer could be just what you need to get the job done.

It’s lightweight and has a 3m hose and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.