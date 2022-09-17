The “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or the Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, September 18.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week:

Aldi Specialbuys

Grey Velour Pet Sofa Bed - £39.99

Aldi

It's a great week for your pets at Aldi this week.

There's nothing better than relaxing on your sofa at the end of a long, hard day at work. Well, who’s to say the same doesn't apply to your pet?

Give them this adorable Grey Velour Pet Sofa Bed and enjoy cosy evenings together with your pet, enjoying a sofa each.

Platform Cat Scratcher - £24.99

Aldi

Give your cat the excitement they deserve with this Pet Collection Platform Cat Scratcher.

This platform is made with sturdy MDF cardboard and features 3 platforms and a hammock for where they can relax.

Pet House with Step & Balcony - £49.99

Aldi

The Pet Collection Pet House With Steps & Balcony is the ideal hideaway and home for your pooch.

This snooze den will keep your pet dry and cosy when it comes to napping, so let your pet nap in style in this adorable balcony house.

Lidl Middle Aisle

Zoofari Outdoor Dog Bed - £24.99

Lidl

It's pet specials week at Lidl as well.

The Zoofari outdoor dog bed has thick padding for extra comfort, a water and stain resistant finish, and is machine washable.

Cath Kidston Cat/Dog Bed - £19.99

Lidl

Featuring one of Cath Kidston’s mostloved prints and a luxury plush inner to keep your pet cosy all night long, the Cath Kidston dog and cat bed is available from the middle aisle of Lidl this weekend.

Zoofari Soft Dog Harness - £3.99

The Zoofari soft dog harness is quick to put on and made of soft material for extra comfort.

The harness distributes strain across the chest to avoid pulling on your dog's next, and provides a cooling effect when wet to help keep pets cool in hot weather.