The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, September 22.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including DIY, clothing.

Men’s Navy 2-in-1 Outdoor Jacket

Men’s Navy 2-in-1 Outdoor Jacket (Aldi)

With the colder weather approaching, you might be shopping for some new wardrobe staples and this Men’s Navy 2-in-1 Outdoor Jacket could be useful.

It’s waterproof and windproof and has an adjustable hem as well as an adjustable hood.

Make it yours via the Aldi website for £24.99.

Ladies’ Brown Country Boots

Ladies’ Brown Country Boots (Aldi)

Look stylish and feel comfortable in these Ladies’ Brown Country Boots.

They’re lined with a padded insock and could be yours for £44.99 via the Aldi website.

Sliding Compound Mitre Saw & Stand

Sliding Compound Mitre Saw & Stand (Aldi)

If you’ve been looking for a tool to help you with your DIY to-do list, this could be it.

It can be folded away when you’ve completed the task for easy storage.

Add it to your basket for £289.98 via the Aldi website.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find DIY equipment and clothing amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Parkside Cordless Hedge Trimmer

Parkside Cordless Hedge Trimmer (Lidl)

If you’re hoping to keep your garden looking tidy, this Parkside Cordless Hedge Trimmer could be just what you need and it’s available for £24.99.

It’s important to note that a battery and charger are not included.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

There’s also a variety of other DIY tools available including this Scheppach Tabletop Drill (£99.99), Parkside Cordless Drill (£17.99), Parkside Cordless Angle Grinder (£19.99) and more.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.