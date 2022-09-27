Aldi recently restocked its popular heated clothes airer in time for the cooler months and it has already sold out.

While some customers may have missed out on the Specialbuy, the item often becomes available again.

The supermarket has confirmed that the Easy Home Heated Airer will be returning this weekend.

It allows you to dry wet washing inside when the weather outside isn’t quite good enough.

Easy Home Heated Airer (Aldi)

It has 20 bars and all of them heat up to dry washing whether you’re trying to get your clothes or bedding dry. Towels can also be hung on the airer to dry.

When you’re finished using it, the airer folds away taking up less space and its fabric cover allows for the washing to dry quicker.

How to buy the heated clothes airer from Aldi

The airer is returning on Sunday, October 2 when it will be available to pre-order online.

It is due to make an appearance in stores and online from Sunday, October 9.

When it’s in stock, the airer is available to buy for £39.99 via the Aldi website.

Three Tiered Heated Airer (Aldi)

Aldi is also selling another of its popular heated airers that also tends to sell out.

The Three Tiered Heated Airer also comes with a cover and costs £89.99.

It will be available to buy online only from Sunday, October 2 and has 20 heated tubes, helping you to dry washing faster indoors.