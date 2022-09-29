The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, September 29.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including home bits, cycling equipment and more.

Ecovacs U2 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop

Help speed up your house cleaning routine with this Robot Vacuum and Mop.

It comes with a charging station, 4 side brushes and 5 cleaning cloths that are disposable plus more.

Make it yours for £199.99 via the Aldi website.

Black Metal Grid Mirror

Add some style to your space with this Black Metal Grid Mirror.

It comes with a hanging structure and can be yours for £59.99 via the Aldi website.

Killarney Tree 7.5ft

While autumn has only just started, winter and Christmas will soon be upon us.

If you’re looking for a new Christmas tree to decorate your home with, this could be the one for you.

It’s frosted and has berries and pine cones attached but you’ll still be able to decorate it yourself too.

Add it to your basket for £79.99 via the Aldi website.

Bike Handlebar Camera & Light

If you’re keen on cycling in the dark or recording your cycling adventures, this could be a gadget for you.

The camera lets you watch your footage before you return home from your trip out.

It comes complete with a mounting bracket so you can attach it to your bike’s handlebars.

It could be yours for £99.99 via the Aldi website.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find DIY equipment and plants amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Parkside 2-Speed Drill / Screwdriver

This Parkside 2-Speed Drill / Screwdriver has a removable drill chuck, helping you change between the drill and screwdriver functions with less fuss.

It’s available for £24.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Parkside Metal Shelving Unit

Keep your DIY tools and equipment organised with this Parkside Metal Shelving Unit.

With 5 shelves, you’ll be able to improve your storage and see where your tools are.

It’s available for £39.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.