As we enter autumn, the dreaded 'Christmas' word has already reared its ugly head.

And regardless of whether you're counting down the days or burying your head in the sand, conversations have already turned to the festive season.

But it's not all bad news, the return of Christmas talk means the return of festive goodies, and Aldi is way ahead of the game!

With just over three months to go until the big day, the supermarket has unveiled its long-awaited 2022 Christmas hamper range which is available now!

Prices start from just £49.99 and are a perfect, luxurious treat.

Christmas Hamper from Aldi (Aldi)

Aldi’s Christmas Hampers

There are four options to choose from, the Luxury Collection Hamper, The Christmas Feast Hamper, The Afternoon Treats Hamper and the Ultimate Decadence Hamper.

The Afternoon Treats Hamper – £49.99

The Afternoon Treats Hamper includes Specially Selected tea, coffee, jam and marmalade, as well delicious chocolate treats, shortbread biscuits, stollen bites and mini panettone.

The Luxury Collection Hamper – £74.99

The Luxury Collection Hamper holds 14 premium treats – including the Moser Roth Boozy Truffles, Specially Selected Florentines and wine lover favourites including the Specially Selected Chilean Sauvignon Blanc and Specially Selected Merlot Reserva.

The Christmas Feast Hamper – £99.99

The Christmas Feast Hamper boasts festive crisps, crackers and chutney along with a rich selection of sweets and treats.

The Ultimate Decadence Hamper – £174.99

The Ultimate Decadence Hamper, Aldi’s most extravagant hamper to date, is filled to the brim with 35 items. The tempting selection of Specially Selected treats contains everything sweet treats and bubbles, including the shopper's favourite Veuve Monsigny Champagne.

Shoppers best move quickly to get their hands on these gifting must-haves, as these popular hampers are likely to fly off shelves. And once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Get yours on the Aldi website now!