Dancing On Ice has begun the process of casting for its new series in 2023 and it revealed its first contestant today (Monday, October 3).

The actress and DJ Patsy Palmer was announced to be taking part in the competition.

Palmer is known for her roles as Natasha in Grange Hill and Bianca Jackson in the BBC soap EastEnders.

Talking exclusively to This Morning about the show, Palmer said: “I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I thought ‘I’ll just go for it’ and it seems like a lot of fun.”

“My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years. This is for all the 50-year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!”

Dancing On Ice won't be the first competition series Palmer has been part of, having appeared previously on Stricly Come Dancing, The Masked Singer and The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off.

In a statement about the upcoming series ITV said: "Dancing on Ice, created and produced by Lifted Entertainment, returns to ITV and ITVX in 2023 with a new cast. Eleven celebrities prepare to embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

"Back for a sparkling new series, the greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline. But who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and lift the trophy at the end of the series?"