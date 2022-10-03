One of the nation's favourite budget supermarkets Aldi is launching an extra special advent calendar at the perfect time for the Christmas build-up.

The premium Wine Advent Calendar includes all the best and most popular wines and promises to be better than ever.

With a range of refreshing sparkling and fruity whites, dry rosés and full-bodied reds, there's something for everyone.

The calendar boasts a brilliant line-up of mini versions of wines that will leave budding wine connoisseurs counting down the days till Christmas in style.

Aldi

The calendar will be available online only from October 30 and wine fans will be able to try all the flavours for £59.99.

The wines included in the advent are:

JP. Chanet Original Brut

JP. Chanet Original Dry Rose

Brut d’Argent Chardonnay

Calvert Reserve Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon

JP. Chanet Original Cabernet Syrah

Calvert Limited Release Merlot

Calvert Syrah

JP. Chanet Original Grenache Cinsault

Just Sauvignon Blanc

Just Pinot Grigio

Aldi's Christmas Hampers returns

The supermarket chain also shared that their popular Christmas hampers would be returning, starting at £49.99.

There are four options to choose from, the Luxury Collection Hamper, The Christmas Feast Hamper, The Afternoon Treats Hamper and the Ultimate Decadence Hamper.

The Afternoon Treats Hamper – £49.99

The Afternoon Treats Hamper includes Specially Selected tea, coffee, jam and marmalade, as well delicious chocolate treats, shortbread biscuits, stollen bites and mini panettone.

The Luxury Collection Hamper – £74.99

The Luxury Collection Hamper holds 14 premium treats – including the Moser Roth Boozy Truffles, Specially Selected Florentines and wine lover favourites including the Specially Selected Chilean Sauvignon Blanc and Specially Selected Merlot Reserva.

The Christmas Feast Hamper – £99.99

The Christmas Feast Hamper boasts festive crisps, crackers and chutney along with a rich selection of sweets and treats.

The Ultimate Decadence Hamper – £174.99

The Ultimate Decadence Hamper, Aldi’s most extravagant hamper to date, is filled to the brim with 35 items. The tempting selection of Specially Selected treats contains everything sweet treats and bubbles, including the shopper's favourite Veuve Monsigny Champagne.