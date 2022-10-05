Aldi has once again been named the UK's cheapest supermarket in a string of wins for the retailer.

Consumer group Which? revealed that Aldi is the cheapest for the fourth consecutive month.

As energy prices and other household costs continue to rise, shoppers can head to Aldi to find products at the best possible prices, helping customers save money during the cost of living crisis.

Which? conducted its monthly Cheapest Supermarket price comparison and looked at the cost of a basket of 48 items, including groceries and household essentials, with Aldi coming in cheapest at just £75.61.

The same shopping cost at £18.77 more at Morrisons and £11.76 more at Tesco.

Which? names Aldi cheapest supermarket (Aldi)

The independent consumer group's research also found Aldi to be £23.79 cheaper than the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose, for an equivalent basket of items.

Cheapest Supermarkets

The full research is as follows:

Aldi - £75.61 Lidl - £77.45 Asda - £84.87 Sainsbury’s - £86.34 Tesco - £87.37 Morrisons - £94.38 Ocado - £95.51 Waitrose - £99.40

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “The upcoming months remain uncertain for so many across the UK, and we want to help make this difficult time a little easier for our valued customers.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the very best quality at prices that don’t break the bank, and we’re thrilled to be yet again recognised as the UK’s cheapest supermarket by Which?.”