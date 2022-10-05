Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who won Love Island 2022 with business owner Davide Sanclimenti, will pull on her skates for Dancing On Ice in 2023, it has been announced.

The 28-year-old Turkish actress from Essex is the third celebrity to be revealed as part of the staggered line up for the show.

In a video revealing her participation, shown on Good Morning Britain, the TV star said: “I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned, and see you on the ice.”

The news comes as Ekin-Su and Davide have recently announced their own show that ITV2 viewers can look forward to.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (PA)

Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings will see the pair travel to Sanclimenti’s hometown of Frosinone, Lazio in Italy.

They’ll tour Verona with Davide acting as a tour guide before meeting his family.

Then they will travel through the Tuscan valley and go on to Cülcüloğlu’s hometown in Turkey.

According to reports, Sanclimenti turned down an offer to appear in Dancing On Ice, reportedly telling The Sun: “I have so much going on and I can’t commit to something every day, and when I do something I want to do it properly.”

Other celebrities currently revealed as part of Dancing On Ice’s lineup are former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer and football star John Fashanu.

The new series of the popular show will see 11 celebrities take to the ice in the hopes of being crowned champion, following in the footsteps of the likes of Jake Quickenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash and this year’s winner, Regan Gascoigne.