Aldi has launched one of its biggest recruitment drives as it prepares for a bigger than ever Christmas period.

With around 3000 jobs available, there will be a role for every skill at Aldi this festive period.

Over 2000 of these roles are for temporary and permanent store positions which will see staff help to replenish stock and provide assistance to customers visiting stores during this busy period.

Another 850 roles are being recruited across Aldi’s 11 Regional Distribution Centres around the UK.

These permanent roles include Warehouse Selectors, Logistics Assistants and Lorry Drivers.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi. That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our Regional Distribution Centres.

“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”

How to apply for a Christmas job at Aldi

If you’re interested in applying for one of these roles then visit the Aldi recruitment section of the website here to browse the roles.

Store Assistants earn a minimum hourly rate of up to £10.50 nationally and £11.95 inside the M25.

Aldi is also the only supermarket in the UK to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is now worth more than £830 a year.