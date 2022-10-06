Mollie Gallagher, known for her role in Coronation Street, is the latest celebrity to be announced as a contestant on ITV’s Dancing On Ice 2023.

The actress, who plays Nina Lucas in the popular soap, said she will be asking for “all the tips” she can get from her co-stars who have previously competed on the show.

Confirmed as a 2023 contestant on the Lorraine show on Thursday morning, Gallagher admitted: “I’m really excited. I’ve not really felt nervous, yet strangely being here today I am now feeling it a little bit.”

She said she’s only had practice on the ice when she’s visited Christmas markets before trying out for the show but hopes she will be able to “get around the rink” when she makes her debut on the show next year.

Fellow Coronation Street stars who have had a stint on the skating show include Samia Longchambon, Jane Danson and Sally Dynevor, who took part earlier this year.

On seeking advice from her co-stars, she said: “I’ll be getting all the tips I can because I’m going to need it!”

Gallagher won a National Television Award last year for her performance in the ITV soap opera and she hopes her acting experience will help her perform on the show.

Mollie Gallagher won a National Television Award last year for her performance in Coronation Street (Ian West/PA)

She said: “That is something I’m really excited for. I love acting through song. I mean, I can’t sing but I do love character singing and stuff.

“So I’m hoping that when we get our song choices I can create a character.”

The actress admitted that the news of her joining the show could come as a surprise to those who know her but she didn’t want to live life restricting herself.

She said: “I think I’ve not got the best co-ordination and it’s really funny because everyone that knows me well knows that.

“So, when they find out I’m doing this they’re going to be like ‘What’s going on’ because it obviously involves a lot of co-ordination, but that is another reason why I wanted to do it because I don’t want to spend my life being like, ‘Oh, I can’t do this. I can’t do that’.”

Nile Wilson announced as Dancing On Ice 2023 contestant

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson announced he will be one of the contestants for Dancing On Ice on Wednesday via his YouTube channel.

Speaking about taking on the challenge to star in the hit ITV celebrity ice skating programme, 26-year-old Wilson said: “I’m going to be on ITV’s Dancing On Ice! This is a really cool thing.

“I’ve certainly not done much ice skating but I am so excited for the opportunity.

“I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again.”

On what he hopes to bring to the ice, Wilson said: “My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no-one has ever done before!”

Wilson won an Olympic bronze medal in the men’s horizontal bar at the Summer Olympics in 2016.

He announced his retirement from gymnastics in 2021 due to injuries following a successful career.

Wilson will join Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, football star John Fashanu and actress and DJ Patsy Palmer as well as Mollie Gallager.

Dancing on Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2023 and will see 11 celebrities take to the ice to skate live in the hope of being crowned champion, following in the footsteps of the likes of Jake Quickenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash and this year’s winner, Regan Gascoigne.