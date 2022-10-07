Aldi has confirmed it will be closing on Boxing Day this year to show its appreciation towards staff members.

The news comes as the supermarket launches a recruitment drive ahead of the festive season.

With around 3000 jobs available, there’ll be a job for every skill at Aldi this winter.

More than 2000 of these jobs will be temporary and permanent store positions while another 850 positions are across Aldi’s 11 Regional Distribution Centres around the UK.

These permanent roles include Warehouse Selectors, Logistics Assistants and Lorry Drivers.

Aldi Christmas opening hours 2022

The supermarket has confirmed that its stores will remain closed on Boxing Day after its usual Christmas Day closure to give thanks to its staff.

Opening times for the days around December 25 and 26 such as Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are yet to be confirmed.

It’s possible that the opening times could be the same as they were in 2021.

These were the Aldi opening times during the festive period in 2021:

Week leading up to Christmas (except Christmas Eve) – 7am-11pm

Christmas Eve – Closed at 6pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – Closed

December 27 – Sunday trading hours

From December 28 to 30 – 8am to 8pm

New Year’s Eve – Closed at 6pm

New Year’s Day – Closed

January 2 – Usual trading hours resumed

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi. That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our Regional Distribution Centres.

“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”

