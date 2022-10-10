Michelle Heaton has been confirmed in the Dancing On Ice 2023 celebrity lineup.

The news of the TV personality and former Liberty X star, 43, joining the show was revealed on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday morning.

Heaton told host Lorraine Kelly: “I’m so excited – I can’t believe it. Me and the kids are such huge fans of the show in general.

“I’ve always wanted to do it but I know I would never have been able to complete anything because of the way I was 18 months ago, so I’m really truly grateful that I’ve got it this year when I’m a lot stronger.”

@wonderwomanshel is hoping to give us Just A Little more on the ice #DancingOnIce @ITV pic.twitter.com/1fYTciDKG0 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 10, 2022

The singer opened up last year about how she had previously been struggling with a drug and alcohol addiction, and she told The Sun that going to rehab had saved her life.

She has also shared that after having a hysterectomy to reduce her risk of developing cancer she went through menopause at 35 and lived with “pain and suffering” during it.

Heaton shares two children, a daughter and a son, with her husband Hugh Hanley.

She was a member of the pop group Liberty X which originally consisted of Tony Lundon, Kevin Simm, Jessica Taylor, Kelli Young and Heaton.

The group was formed by the five finalists of the 2001 ITV talent show Popstars and failed to make it into the winning group Hear’Say.

In 2012, they reunited in the ITV2 documentary series The Big Reunion and Heaton, Taylor and Young have performed as a girls trio in recent years.

She also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 and she was a judge and mentor on You’re a Star, an Irish music competition series, in the show's sixth and last series in 2007-2008.

Michelle Heaton and husband Hugh Hanley (Ian West/PA)

Heaton joins nine other celebrities so far: drag queen and TV personality The Vivienne, actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, football’s John Fashanu, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher, Towie star Joey Essex, comedian Darren Harriott and Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson in the line-up.

She is the 10th famous face confirmed for the 2023 series, with one more celebrity to be revealed for the series.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2023 and will see the celebrities take to the ice to skate live in the hopes of being crowned champion, following in the footsteps of Jake Quickenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash and this year’s winner Regan Gascoigne.