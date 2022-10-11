The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran has been announced as the eleventh celebrity to join the Dancing On Ice 2023 lineup.

Kaneswaran is known for his role in the band but he’ll be swapping the stage for the ice as he prepares to take on the show.

He’s shared the stage with bandmates Max George, Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes, and the late Tom Parker who died in March aged 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The Wanted’s hits include Glad You Came and Chasing The Sun.

In an Instagram post, Dancing On Ice announced Siva as the final celebrity to be added to the lineup, writing: “You Wanted one more? Welcome to the class of 2023 @sivaofficial #DancingOnIce @itv”

The 33-year-old singer’s participation in the ice skating TV competition was also announced during Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain.

He explained that Tom Parker had inspired him to take on the show.

Talking about Parker’s ongoing influence on him, Kaneswaran said: “It was just inspiring to watch him, considering all the things he was going through, to show up with a smile on his face.

“He would always make you think about what is happening in the future. Like, ‘When are we doing a tour? When are we doing more music?’

“He always had a positive attitude towards the future. That is one of the gifts he has given me, I think all of us.”

The singer joins 10 other celebrities - drag queen and TV personality The Vivienne, actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, football’s John Fashanu, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher, Towie star Joey Essex, comedian Darren Harriott, former Liberty X star Michelle Heaton and Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson - in the line-up.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2023 and will see the celebrities take to the ice to skate live in the hopes of being crowned champion, following in the footsteps of Jake Quickenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash, and this year’s winner Regan Gascoigne.