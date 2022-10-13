Aldi has been crowned Christmas Retailer of the Year for 2022 and it’s not the first time the supermarket has won the accolade.

This year marks Aldi’s third year of winning the title at the industry-renowned Quality Food Awards (QFA).

It doesn’t stop there though as Aldi picked up 48 other awards and commendations for its 2022 Christmas offering including its Best Mince Pies and Best Pigs in Blankets.

The QFAs celebrate the best in retail food products in the UK with products being judged by the most respected professionals in the industry, adding to its credibility.

Aldi has won awards for its 2022 Christmas range (Aldi)

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi, said: “We’re thrilled that our dedication to providing our customers with unbeatable quality at everyday low prices has been recognised for the third year in a row.

“This Christmas is going to be full of challenges for families up and down the country, and we want to help make this time a little easier by offering the very best quality at prices that don’t break the bank. From showstopping party food to eye-catching centre pieces, to the best value mince pies, we’ve created a range to help make Christmas amazing for everyone.”

The news comes as the supermarket reveals its 2022 Christmas range, including seafood, meat and sweet treats.

Aldi Christmas food range 2022

Here are some of the items you’ll find in the Christmas food range at Aldi this year. Much of the range has a choice of multiple flavours so you can choose what suits your family best this Christmas.

Specially Selected Lobster Tails: £14.99 – available from December 19.

Specially Selected Scallop Gratins: £3.29 – available from December 21.

Specially Selected Exquisite British Wagyu Wing Rib Joint with Butter Melts: £24.99 – available from December 19. It was named by QFA as the Best Christmas Beef.

British Loaded Yorkshires: £3.19 – available from December 19. These won the Best Yorkshire Puddings award and are filled with pork, sage and onion stuffing and they come with a pig in blanket on top.

Aldi's Christmas puddings (Aldi)

Sweet treats include:

Specially Selected Mince Pies: £1.75 – available now.

Specially Selected Belgian Chocolate Yule Log: £7.99 - available from December 21.

Vegan and Vegetarian options are also available.

Plant Menu No Turkey Crown Topped with a Smoky Vegan Bacon Crumb: £4.99 - available from December 19. This was crowned the winner of QFA’s Vegan Main category.

Specially Selected Vegan Stuffing Balls: £1.99 - available from December 19.

Aldi’s Christmas food range will be available both in-store and via Click and Collect here.