The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from DIY tools to garden additions.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, October 16.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

Whether your next DIY task requires you to drill into wood, steel or concrete, the Hammer Drill Battery & Charger Set is perfect. This soft grip cordless 20v Ferrex Hammer Drill Battery & Charger Set provides precision, power and control when drilling. You can get it now via Aldi for £64.97.

Slice a load of time off your DIY projects this season with the help of this Ferrex 20V Reciprocating Saw. It easily saws through wood and metal and has a quick-change blade clamp system, for continuous operation. Get it now via Aldi for £34.99.

Make garden maintenance enjoyable when you have this powerful Electric Garden Blower & Vacuum. It easily blows leaves, freshly mown grass and more into a neat pile making bagging easy. You can get it now for £29.99 via Aldi.

Lidl Middle Aisle:

This week at Lidl you can get all things comfortable living and new toys for the kids to enjoy.

Keep the kids entertained with the Mattel Polly Pocket Compact which offers a world of surprises, dolls and accessories. From an art studio, unicorn tea party, pool party, sparkle stage and much more. You can get it now for £9.99 via Lidl.

Get crafty with the Jamara First RC kit that lets you build your own remote-controlled vehicle. Made of robust plastic it's great for building fun without any effort. There are three options to choose from and you can find out more via the Lidl website and buy it for just £16.99.

Make shopping easy peasy with the Top Move Shopping Trolley which is practical and lightweight. With a spacious main compartment and side holder for an umbrella or walking stick there's plenty of room for everything you need. You can get it for £34.99 via Lidl now.