The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, October 20.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including children’s toys.

Wooden Doll Cot Unit

Wooden Doll Cot Unit

Aldi has plenty of toys available this week including the Wooden Doll Cot Unit.

It comes with accessories such as a feeding bottle, a chalk board with chalk and first aid items, ideal for little ones who like to play with dolls.

Add it to your basket for £44.99 via the Aldi website.

Little Town Wooden Aldi Supermarket

Little Town Wooden Aldi Supermarket

If your little one loves to help with the food shop, this could be the ideal addition to their toy collection.

Complete with a shopping bag, credit card and next customer sign, the kids are sure to be entertained with the wooden supermarket.

It’s available for £39.99 via the Aldi website.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find garden equipment and toys amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Garden equipment

Whether you’re looking for a composter, hedge shears or a leaf blower, Lidl has you sorted this week with plenty of bits for the garden.

Find out more about the garden equipment via the Lidl website.

LEGO Play Set – Large

LEGO Play Set – Large

There’s also lots of LEGO coming to Lidl this Thursday including large play sets.

Choose between Friends Pet Adoption Café, Ninjago Kai’s Fire Dragon EVO or Technic Rescue Hovercraft for £18.99 per set.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.