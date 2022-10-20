Lidl has announced a change across all of its British stores.

The supermarket is permanently removing the green coloured milk caps on semi-skimmed and organic fresh milk.

The green caps will be replaced by clear caps.

The move, in partnership with Muller, follows a four-week trial which took place in September.

The phased change will begin on October 31 before green caps are removed from all Lidl stores by November 21.

Unlike the milk bottles, coloured milk caps cannot be easily recycled back into food grade packaging. Introducing clear caps across the Muller supply chain enables 60 tonnes per year of recycled High-Density Polythene to be turned back into food-grade packaging as the new milk caps will be recycled to create milk bottles - keeping the material within a circular system.

Scott Davey, Senior Buying Director at Lidl, said: “We remain committed to supporting our customers in helping them make more sustainable shopping decisions on a daily basis.

“Customer feedback during the trial was overwhelmingly positive and we are thrilled to be making this change permanent across Lidl stores.

“In addition, this move will help us achieve our goal of making more of the plastic we use circular and fit to be repurposed time and time again.”

Lidl launches Christmas toy bank

From Thursday 3rd November, Lidl will launch toy banks across its stores nationwide.

Customers will be able to drop off new and unopened toys and games, to be gifted to children that need support in their local area.

Donations can be anything - from a small stocking filler to something bigger. Sought-after items include toys, games, books, puzzles, and arts and crafts, for a range of ages.

Toys will then be collected by local charities participating in Lidl’s ‘Feed it Back’ scheme, coordinated by Neighbourly, alongside the food they pick up weekly. They will then be donated via local charities and community groups such as food banks and community centres.