Tesco has launched its Christmas recruitment drive with 15,000 temporary positions available across the festive period.

The jobs will mainly involve working in Tesco’s Superstores and Extra stores for either early morning, day or evening shifts.

Rachel Bushby, Tesco People Director said: “We know times are tough out there at the moment, so this is a good opportunity for anyone looking to boost their income over the festive period or who needs to find a stepping stone back into the world of work.

“The jobs have traditionally been popular with students looking to earn some extra money during the holidays as well as people who simply want to help their local community to enjoy a great Christmas.

Christmas jobs now available at Tesco (Tesco) (Image: Tesco)

“The kinds of people we are looking for are those who work well in teams, are flexible and also love helping others and are prepared to make a special effort to achieve that.”

If you want your temporary job to become a permanent role once the seasonal period comes to an end, there may be opportunities for Christmas colleagues to apply for any permanent roles available in Tesco stores.

How to apply for a Christmas job at Tesco?





Interested in applying? Just head to the careers section of the Tesco website to find out more and apply.

The rate of pay will be £10.10ph, then increasing to £10.30ph from November 13.