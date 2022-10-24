Aldi is well known for its iconic and affordable products. From garden furniture to ceramic cooking pots, you can find the most stylish of every item in the Aldi middle aisles and at a fraction of the cost.
And no Aldi brand proves this to be true much like Lacura, its beauty and skincare line.
Last year Aldi launched a new branch of Lacura, the Premium Skincare range. With high praise from shoppers, the range is now back and returns with an exciting new product, the Vitamin C & Turmeric Serum (30ml).
Specially formulated with Ginger + Sweet Orange Essential Oils and a blend of Raspberry, Evening Primrose and Jojoba Oil, this luxurious antioxidant treatment promises to brighten dull complexions whilst reducing redness for a softer and more supple finish.
And like all Lacura products, you can buy it without breaking the bank, with this product at just £5.99.
The treatment returns alongside some of the previous favourites from the range.
Aldi Lacura Premium Skincare range products
The range includes the following products:
- Multi-peptide moisturiser
- Intensive eye cream
- Exfoliating glycolic treatment
- Microdermabrasion scrub
- Vitamin C + Turmeric Oil
Aldi’s Premium Skincare range is available to pre-order on October 30 and will be in stores from November 6, while stocks last.
