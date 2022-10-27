An iconic feature of I’m a Celebrity has been ditched by ITV after 18 years on the show, according to reports.

The luxurious Palazzo Versace Hotel, which has featured on the show as the base for celebrities evicted from camp since series one, is expected to be replaced this year.

The hotel, which will set you back £1,000 a night, is being ditched with a Marriott hotel taking its place instead, The Sun reports.

An ITV source said: “ITV has used the Versace ever since the series came to Queensland in 2004. Those classic scenes of the muddy, exhausted celebs arriving in the glamorous, gleaming lobby are part of I’m A Celeb’s very fabric.

“The new hotel is lovely, but just different to the bouji opulence of the Versace, which is so well-known to viewers.

😂 Get us in there!! 🪂🪂😅 We’re back Down Under this November 🙌🇦🇺 See you on the telly soon!! #ImACeleb https://t.co/oq15gOHR3U — antanddec (@antanddec) October 14, 2022

“We’re constantly looking at ways to refresh the show and being away from Australia during the pandemic gave us the opportunity to look at all aspects of the show including the hotel the celebrities stay in upon their jungle exit - for the new series we'll be using a different hotel on the Gold Coast."

When does I’m A Celebrity start 2022?





The new series will begin on Sunday, November 6, according to The Sun, as fans have less than two weeks to wait for more Bushtucker Trials.

After being forced to film in Wales due to the pandemic, the ITV show will be returning down under. The series will begin earlier than usual this year due to ITV bosses needing to allow space for the FIFA World Cup which begins on November 20.

I’m A Celebrity 2022 line up

Former rugby union star and husband to Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne will be taking part in the new series, as will Boy George.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood is also rumoured to be taking part alongside former Strictly contestant Seann Walsh.

Loose Women’s Charlene White and Coronation Street’s Eileen Grimshaw actress Sue Cleaver could also be taking part.