Tesco, Asda, Lidl and Aldi are among the UK supermarkets with 'do not eat' warnings in place on some of their products.

Food recalls have been issued at the leading supermarkets for a variety of reasons, including underclared ingredients and an outbreak of disease causing bacteria.

We have rounded up the ongoing product recalls you should be aware of.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Aldi recall

Aldi has issued a recall on one of its products due to a packaging error causing a health risk.

The supermarket is recalling its Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites not mentioned on the label.

ALDI recalls Bramwells Tartare Sauce because of undeclared sulphites #FoodAllergy https://t.co/I8zSBmkUwV pic.twitter.com/oVvFWtqPDz — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 14, 2022

Bramwells Tartare Sauce labels have been incorrectly applied to Bramwells Horseradish Sauce.

The error means the product is a health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.

Bramwells Tartare Sauce

Pack size: 175g

Batch Code: 2118

Best Before: April 2023

Tesco recall

Tesco has issued a recall of some of its products as they may contain small pieces of metal.

The supermarket giant is recalling its Tesco Active Strawberry Flavoured Whey Protein and Tesco Active Chocolate Fudge Flavoured Whey Protein because of the risk of metal.

The recall impacts the strawberry flavoured 500g packs with best before dates of May 31, 2024, and August 31, 2024.

8 October - @Tesco recalls Tesco Active Strawberry Flavoured Whey Protein and Tesco Active Chocolate Fudge Flavoured Whey Protein because they may contain small pieces of metal #FoodAlert https://t.co/eq8O3JRa1q pic.twitter.com/NO2bO5wmcC — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) October 8, 2022

Chocolate fudge flavoured whey protein with a best before date of May 31, 2024, has also been recalled.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have issued a ‘do not eat’ warning.

Asda recall

Asda is taking the precautionary action of recalling Asda White Lasagne Sauce because of a possible microbiological contamination risk due to a production fault.

The issue only affects products sold at Asda stores in the North West of England, North Midlands and North Wales.

Product details:

Asda White Lasagne Sauce

Pack size: 480g

Best before: 03 February 2024

Lidl recall

Lidl has issued a recall for one of its products due to the fact it contains undeclared ingredients that could cause an allergic reaction.

Its Birchwood 2 Breaded Katsu Kiev may contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said on its website that the reason for this is because the product had been mispacked with Garlic and Herb Chicken Kiev which contains milk.

Therefore this would be a problem for those who have an intolerance or allergy to milk.

The Breaded Katsu Kiev products that are affected have a use by date of October 24, 2022.

Iceland recall

Iceland has issued a do not eat warning over one of its products as it may contain raw chicken.

The store is recalling its Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast because some packs may contain uncooked chicken, making it unsafe to eat.

The recall impacts 800g packs with a best before date of June 17, 2023. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned anyone who has purchased the chicken not to eat it and to return it for a full refund.

Thursday 20 October - @IcelandFoods recalls Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast because of possible presence of uncooked chicken: https://t.co/0yZNgusJbD#FoodAlert pic.twitter.com/yz41Lb26NX — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) October 20, 2022

An FSA spokesman said: “Iceland is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“For further details, please contact Iceland Customer Care on 0800 328 0800 and select option 2.”

Ardo recall

The FSA along with Ardo NV are recalling the Ardo Fruitberry mix after Hepatitis A was discovered in the product.

Symptoms caused by Hepatitis A include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dark-coloured urine and jaundice.

Anyone who has purchased the product should not eat it, but return it to the store for a full refund.

Product details:

Ardo Fruitberry mix