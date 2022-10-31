Lidl is making a change to its packaging to help reduce plastic waste.

The supermarket previously launched packaging using ‘Prevented Ocean Plastic’ and now it is extending its focus to include more products.

Launching this week, Lidl’s 400g and XXL 667g Deluxe sausages will now come packaged in trays which contain a minimum of 30% ‘Prevented Ocean Plastic’ (POP).

This change will see households help to prevent single-use plastic waste from being dumped in our seas.

Empty plastic water bottles (Image: Canva)

Lidl became the first UK supermarket to introduce the change to packaging in 2020, with POP being incorporated into some of its fish packagings.

Now, POP is used in most of the supermarket’s own brand fresh fish ranges and in some of its breaded poultry ranges.

The equivalent of 15 million plastic water bottles has been prevented from entering the sea by Lidl, a milestone that it reached earlier this year.

The latest change could see an estimated 1.7 million more bottles avoid being dumped in the sea each year which is about 40 tonnes of plastic.

Amali Bunter, Lidl GB’s head of responsible sourcing and ethical trade, said: "As the first UK supermarket to launch packaging using Prevented Ocean Plastic, we are so proud to have now prevented the equivalent of over 15 million plastic water bottles from entering the ocean.

"Of course, our commitment to tackling the detrimental impact of plastic waste doesn’t end there and we’ll continue to work with our suppliers to build on our efforts."

POP packaging is made from discarded water bottles that are found in Southeast Asia within 30 miles of a coastline or a major waterway that enters the ocean. It’s supplied and developed in conjunction with Bantam Materials.

Before it is used in packaging the waste is sorted and processed with the entire process being fully traceable with a documented chain of accountability.

Packaging containing POP contains a minimum of 30% Prevented Ocean Plastic.

Customers can find the POP packaging in store by looking for the blue and white logo on some products.