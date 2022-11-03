The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, November 3.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including Christmas jumpers, bits for the home and more.

Little Town Wooden Railway Set

If you’re looking for gift ideas for a little one in your family, this railway set could be ideal.

It comes with 34 track pieces as well as two characters plus some vehicles.

Add it to your basket for £14.99 via the Aldi website.

Kirkton House Navy Velvet Chair

Looking for a statement piece to fill that empty space in your home? Look no further.

For £49.99, sit back and relax in this velvet chair with a blanket and a cuppa.

It’s available via the Aldi website.

Ladies Reindeer Christmas Jumper

Add to your festive wardrobe with this Christmas Jumper.

Aldi has plenty of designs to choose from including this red reindeer with pom poms.

It could be yours for £8.99 via the Aldi website.

Elf Sleeved Blanket

Get cosy on the sofa and watch your favourite festive films this winter with this themed blanket.

It’s also available in Santa, Mrs Claus and snowman designs.

Add it to your basket for £12.99 via the Aldi website.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find home bits and tech gadgets and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Sanitas Heated Blanket

Take the chill off this winter with the Sanitas Heated Blanket.

It has six heat settings and can be set to automatically turn off after 1,3,6 or 12 hours.

Available for £19.99, you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Sony Wireless On Ear Headphones

Listen to your favourite music on the move with these headphones.

Ideal for treating yourself or a loved one, you can pick them up for £29.99.

Find out more via the Lidl website.

Yankee Candle Scented Tealight Advent Calendar

Swap chocolate for tealights this Christmas with the Yankee Candle Advent Calendar.

The tealights come in four scents: apple cinnamon cider, white linen and lace, pink island sunset and candy cane forest.

It’s available for £14.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl's middle aisle.