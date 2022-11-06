Nothing signals the lead-up to Christmas quite like the release of the Christmas adverts and the return of familiar festive faces.

And one festive character with almost as much recognisability as Santa himself, is Aldi’s Christmas mascot, Kevin the Carrot.

Kevin has been the star of Aldi’s Christmas adverts for many years, and this year he’s back and ready to enjoy the festive season and the world cup.

Kevin the Carrot is back in Aldi's Christmas advert

Aldi teased the release of its Christmas ad on social media today with a 50-second clip of Kevin, paying homage to the iconic 1998 Nike World Cup advert.

READ MORE: Watch Asda's Christmas advert for 2022 as Buddy The Elf gets a new job

The clip features everyone’s favourite family of carrots, as Kevin is joined by his wife Katie and kids Baby, Chantenay and Jasper in an airport. But do they all make the flight?

Keviiin (Image: Aldi)

In the clip, Kevin is reading a newspaper and expresses his disapproval over holding ‘a football tournament in December’. He screws up the newspaper then tosses it away, only for some familiar football characters to use it as a football for a kickabout.

Ronaldi passes the ball to ‘Messy’, who is inevitably creating a mess by knocking over cups of coffee as he dribbles with the ball. The ball gets passed from Messy to MmmBap to Roy Bean as Kevin tries to keep up - but his fitness isn’t exactly the best.

Aldi's Christmas advert teaser

The game continues and we see Macaroony, Beth Swede and Marrowdona when finally, the ball reaches Kevin. He’s right on goal, but can he finish? Not quite. His shot clips the crossbar (the belt of a security barrier) and hits the departure board as we see the status of his flight to Paris change from ‘Boarding’ to ‘Departed.’ He’s missed it!

Just before the teaser ad fades, we see the rest of the carrot clan sitting comfortably on the plane, when Katie suddenly realises that Kevin is missing… “KEVIN!”.

Viewers are left wondering, will Kevin make it to Paris, or will he have to spend Christmas… Home Alone?