Danny Dyer has landed his first TV gig since quitting long-running BBC soap EastEnders.

Danny, known for playing Queen Viv landlord Mick Carter on Albert Square, will be travelling to Australia this month to star in action thriller Heat.

The Channel 5 drama focuses on two families who on summer vacation during the Australian bushfire season.

The four-part drama commences filming this month, reports The Metro.

Danny Dyer’s EastEnders exit was confirmed in January with the 44-year-old actor admitting he wanted to try different things on his podcast with daughter Dani.

Speaking to his on their podcast, Sorted With The Dyers, he said: “I am leaving EastEnders. I’m very lucky, I’m very grateful, in a sense of, when you’re in a job like a soap your contract comes up for renewal, and every time my contract has come up for renewal they have asked me to stay, and I’m very grateful for that, because I’ve seen a lot of people come and go. It’s very tough.”

“So, I always debate whether I want to sign again and I’ve been contemplating a while now about maybe it’s time to roll the dice, take the leap.”

Danny Dyer joined EastEnders in 2013 and has played a role in hard-hitting storylines since arriving on the square.