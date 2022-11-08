I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has been moved in the TV schedule for Tuesday night, ITV has confirmed.

The hit reality show, which usually airs at 9pm, has got off to a dramatic start after Olivia Attwood was forced to quit the show after just 24 hours.

But as viewers tune in tonight they will notice I’m A Celeb will air 15 minutes later at 9.15pm to make way for The Martin Lewis Money Show: Live.

The show will air until 10:30pm ahead of ITV News.

Olivia Attwood ‘heartbroken’ after leaving I’m A Celeb

Olivia Attwood says “heartbroken is an understatement” after leaving I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds, after just one day in the jungle.

The former Love Island contestant was “absolutely loving every second of the show” before her early exit “for reasons beyond her control”, according to a post on her official social media account.

ITV said the 31-year-old has been told by the programme’s medical team that it is not safe for her to return to camp.

A post shared on her Instagram story promised that fans would hear “the truth” from Attwood in due course.

“To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement,” the post read.

“She dreamed of doing ‘I’m a Celeb’ for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

“However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.

“You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year.”

The post added: “PS who’s going to roast Matt Hancock now.”