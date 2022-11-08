Matt Hancock is expected to enter the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! jungle TODAY and a Coronation Street star has issued a warning to the former health secretary over one of his campmates.

Hancock, 44, is being sent into the jungle early alongside fellow latecomer Sean Walsh hours after Olivia Attwood was forced to quit the show early for “further investuagation”.

TV insiders said the pairs arrival will be teased by host Ant and Dec on tonight’s show and viewers can expect to see the pair enter the camp on Wednesday night’s instalment of the show.

“It's possibly been the worst kept secret in the show's history – but finally, Matt Hancock will be entering the I'm A Celeb jungle on Tuesday, a source told the Daily Mail.

“And it's two for the price of one as Matt is joined by his new co-star Seann Walsh, who's yet to be seen since arriving in Australia.

“Ant and Dec have some great gags up their sleeve and will be teasing their appearance tonight – it's the moment everyone's been waiting for.”

Coronation Street star issues I’m A Celeb warning to Matt Hancock

This is one lady Matt Hancock won't want to mess with!! #TeamEyelash https://t.co/P37KUoY8H0 — Tony Maudsley (@TonyMaudsley1) November 2, 2022

Sue Cleaver’s Coronation Street co-star Tony Maudsley has issued a warning to Matt Hancock ahead of his arrival in camp.

Sue’s co-star quote-tweeted a post from her account promoting her stint on the show.

Tony said: "This is one lady Matt Hancock won't want to mess with!! #TeamEyelash.”

I’m A Celeb returns tonight on ITV at the slightly later time of 9:15pm.