Morrisons has announced it is permanently reducing the price of over half the hot dishes in its cafés so customers can eat out for less.

The meals seeing a price reduction include fish and chips and the full breakfast (including Scottish vegan and veggie versions).

The fish and chips now cost just £6.99, the breakfasts £5.99 and you can even pick up a burger served with chips and coleslaw for just £5.99.

The price cuts are in all 397 Morrisons cafés nationwide from today and are the permanent new prices, not a promotional offer.

Morrisons has also launched its Christmas menu in its cafés to kickstart the season of festive feasting.

Customers can tuck into a two-course meal for £9.99 or three courses for £11.99 from 11.30am to 3.30pm each day.

The Christmas menu includes traditional favourites such as Prawn Cocktail, Brussels Pâté and Tangy Tomato and Basil Soup for starters, a Christmas turkey roast with all the trimmings for the main meal - which is also available in vegetarian and vegan options, and Christmas Pudding, Bramley Apple Crumble or Sticky Toffee Pudding for desserts.

Festive hot sandwiches and burgers are also available as well as a Mini Christmas Turkey Roast. Fans of Pigs in Blankets can order a stand-alone portion for £2.99 to satisfy any festive cravings.

Morrisons recently partnered with Heinz to allow anyone who ‘asks for Henry’ at a Morrisons café a hot, hearty jacket potato topped with Heinz Beanz, for free. Due to positive customer feedback, the initiative has now been extended until the end of November.

Sian Whittle, Category Director of Morrisons Cafés, said: “We know that when it comes to eating out, our customers are looking for great value more than ever so we’re pleased to announce that we’ve cut the price of over half the hot dishes on our menu. Our Christmas menu also offers traditional classics as well as some festive twists and we look forward to welcoming our customers to our cafés in the coming weeks.”

