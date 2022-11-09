ITV I’m A Celeb staff have been left in “floods of tears” amid the “uncomfortable” circumstances surrounding Olivia Attwood’s shock exit from the show.

Love Island star Olivia dramatically quit the show after being told by the programme’s medical team that it is not safe for her to return to camp.

While the reason for her exit has not been disclosed, Ant and Dec confirmed Olivia had left on medical grounds and according the The Sun, Covid restrictions were to blame for her departure.

After leaving camp, Olivia was reportedly unable to return having broken the covid bubble and to re-join she would first need to isolate for a week.

A source said: “It was felt this would be too much time to spend away from the competition and potentially place her campmates at a disadvantage to her.

“Obviously viewers at home couldn’t include her in any votes, including selecting them for different challenges during the series.

"Olivia would have been going back in almost halfway through the series, which simply wasn’t fair.

“As frustrating and upsetting as that was for Olivia, who was willing to do whatever it took to go back, she could also see it was an impossible situation.”

An insider added: "Staff have been in floods of tears in Oz as they were so desperate to keep her and are devastated she’s gone.

"She was their big female signing and there is a real gap in the camp now.

"They have huge plans for her in 2023 and don’t want to lose her to the BBC who have swooped in with presenting opportunities.

"But bosses will do anything to stop her from taking projects elsewhere."