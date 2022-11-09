Aldi has long been famed for its comical marketing techniques for Christmas.

Each year, Kevin the Carrot takes centre stage in the supermarket's Christmas campaign, and each time viewers are keen to see what antics he gets up to.

So far, Aldi has only released a sneak peak of the advert this year, with Kevin accidentally missing his flight to Paris, foreshadowing a Christmas... Home Alone.

Aldi has teased fans further today as it posted a clip on Twitter on the hunt for Kevin.

Despite blurred-out videos, viewers watched as Aldi staff headed to competitive supermarkets and said they had lost "Kevin".

The video then shows various tannoy announcements being made across the stores as confused staff try to locate a missing person, called Kevin.

In one clip, a tannoy announcement is seen being made for a "Kevin Carroté."

Replies to the video donned Aldi's marketing team "brilliant" while another said they joined Twitter just to follow Aldi.

Aldi's Christmas advert 2022

Aldi teased the release of its Christmas ad on social media recently with a 50-second clip of Kevin, paying homage to the iconic 1998 Nike World Cup advert.

The clip features everyone’s favourite family of carrots, as Kevin is joined by his wife Katie and kids Baby, Chantenay and Jasper in an airport. But do they all make the flight?

Kevin the Carrot is back (Image: Aldi)

In the clip, Kevin is reading a newspaper and expresses his disapproval over holding ‘a football tournament in December’. He screws up the newspaper then tosses it away, only for some familiar football characters to use it as a football for a kickabout.

Ronaldi passes the ball to ‘Messy’, who is inevitably creating a mess by knocking over cups of coffee as he dribbles with the ball. The ball gets passed from Messy to MmmBap to Roy Bean as Kevin tries to keep up - but his fitness isn’t exactly the best.

The game continues and we see Macaroony, Beth Swede and Marrowdona when finally, the ball reaches Kevin. He’s right on goal, but can he finish? Not quite. His shot clips the crossbar (the belt of a security barrier) and hits the departure board as we see the status of his flight to Paris change from ‘Boarding’ to ‘Departed.’ He’s missed it!

Just before the teaser ad fades, we see the rest of the carrot clan sitting comfortably on the plane, when Katie suddenly realises that Kevin is missing… “KEVIN!”.