After releasing a teaser clip on social media on Sunday (November 6), Aldi has today revealed its full Christmas advert for 2022.

Viewers were kept on a cliffhanger after we watched Kevin miss his flight to Paris.

Inspired by the holiday classic movie, Home Alone, Katie the Carrot is seen sitting comfortably on the plane before realising Kevin isn't there.

She yells: "Kevin!" and the clip fades.

Aldi Christmas advert 2022 release date

This Thursday, Aldi will be releasing the highly anticipated 2022 Christmas Advert in full.

The Christmas ad will premiere at 8:30pm, Thursday November 10 on Channel 4 during the centre break of Aldi’s Next Big Thing.

Watch Aldi's Christmas advert 2022

The ad opens with Katie, Baby, Jasper and Chantenay hurrying through a busy airport as they race to catch a flight to Paris. Once they are sitting happily on the plane, Katie notices that someone is missing…it’s ’KEVIN!’.

Separated from his family, the scene cuts to Kevin, who is Home Alone. He is watching the big game on TV, when he hears heavy footsteps of an unknown intruder on the roof.

‘Quaking in his roots’, he devises a plan to warn off the uninvited guest. What follows is a series of fun, incident-packed exchanges between Kevin and the intruder - culminating in a finale where the identity of the intruder is finally revealed.

Adam Zavalis, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: “Christmas celebrates the joy of being with loved ones and this year more than ever we all need a bit of light entertainment as we celebrate the season together.

“And it wouldn’t be the festive season without Kevin the Carrot on our TV screens, and this year’s Yuletide performance is sure to get the nation shouting ‘KEVIN!’ as we welcome him back for the seventh year.”