Susanna Reid has slammed Matt Hancock’s entry into the I’m a Celebrity jungle, accusing him of trying to “rebuild his image through light entertainment”.

The Good Morning Britain host was speaking the morning after the former health secretary entered the Australian jungle alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

The pair took part in their first bushtucker trial, winning six stars out of 11, but were given a frosty welcome by fellow campmates upon their arrival.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning, Susanna accused him of looking “for a new career” while “not being there for his constituents”.

'You can really tell he's trying to appear human, it's just making him look more like a robot' @Dominiquetaegon.



Will Matt Hancock be able to show a different side to him in the jungle? pic.twitter.com/7cHZMqy7YR — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 10, 2022

She said: “A lot of people are feeling conflicted about laughing along with Matt Hancock in I’m a Celeb.

“I think those who lost family or friends, or those who saw government ministers not following the rules during lockdown, will be thinking it is not right to try and rebuild your image through a light entertainment show.”

Fellow host, and former I’m a Celebrity contestant, Kate Garraway described seeing the politician, 44, in the jungle as “uncomfortable”.

She added: “When you are in there you are so far out of your comfort zone, and you don’t want to prejudge people.

“We are seeing him laughing and being himself, and that feels uncomfortable when there is still so much unanswered.

“Seeing him there with all the investigations going on is uncomfortable.”

Broadcaster Dominque Samuels, who appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning as a guest, said: “I take issue with the idea that this is a punishment for Matt Hancock because this is what he wants.

“He is trying to appear more human, but it is making him look more like a robot.”