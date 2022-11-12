UK drivers are being warned about breaking 7 winter driving laws which could land them with a £2,500 fine.

With darker evenings and overnight frost setting in, drivers are warned to be extra cautious on the roads, but what winter driving rules must they follow to stay safe and avoid unwanted fines and penalty points?

With this in mind, the car insurance team at Comparethemarket has put together a list of driving rules motorists must keep in mind as the colder weather takes hold.

Included in the list is a warning about driving in winter clothes.

Getting behind the wheel while wearing coats, gloves and scarves could impact your driving and therefore put you at risk of a fine.

While it may be tempting to wrap up warm to get in the car on a cold winter’s morning, it could be costly.

Doing so could put you in breach of Rule 97 of the Highway Code.

The rule states that drivers must have “footwear and clothing which does not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner.”

Motoring experts have warned that gloves could hamper motorists due to a loss of grip on the steering wheel or gear stick.

Scarves, meanwhile, could impact visibility, as could hats and puffy coats, the experts warn.

These are the laws on the list that you must follow, and the fines you could face if you break them: