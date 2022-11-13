The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, November 13.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including bits for the home, gifts and more.

Revlon Hair Dryer Volumiser Brush

Revlon Hair Dryer Volumiser Brush (Image: Aldi)

If you’re looking for the ideal Christmas gift, this could be it.

It has three heat settings and can both dry and style hair.

Pick it up for £49.99 via the Aldi website.

Necchi Digital Sewing Machine NM2000

Necchi Digital Sewing Machine NM2000 (Image: Aldi)

Whether you’re hoping to get in to sewing or you’re already an expert, this sewing machine could be just what you need to add to your set up.

It comes with a variety of feet as well as four bobbins plus more.

Make it yours for £149.99 via the Aldi website.

Electric Buffet Food Warmer

Electric Buffet Food Warmer (Image: Aldi)

Keep your Christmas dinner hot while you gather everyone round the table this Christmas.

This Electric Buffet Food Warmer can be used to keep a variety of meals hot and it has three different food compartments.

Add it to your basket for £69.99 via the Aldi website.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Sunday, you’ll find bits for the kitchen, winter clothing and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Silvercrest Digital Air Fryer

Silvercrest Digital Air Fryer (Image: Lidl)

This air fryer can be used to grill, bake or fry your food.

It has eight preset programmes and an LED touch-screen display.

It costs £49.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Rocktrail Men’s Softshell Jacket

Rocktrail Men’s Softshell Jacket (Image: Lidl)

This jacket is water repellent, windproof and could be the ideal extra layer you need this winter.

It’s available in a variety of colours for £14.99 each and you can find out more via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.