Morrisons has announced it is cutting the price of 52 of its festive products to try and keep prices low for customers in the lead-up to Christmas.

The items see a spike in sales as Christmas approaches and will be kept at a lower price until the end of the year.

The products include cranberry sauce, tin foil and stuffing and all see sales rise by over 50% from mid-November until Christmas.

To make the price cuts, Morrisons is investing over £3 million as customers look for help reducing and spreading the cost of Christmas.

Sweet treats such as mince pies and trifles are included in the cuts as well as the key ingredients needed to create seasonal bakes such as mincemeat, sultanas, glacé cherries and pastry, and of course, with the cream to serve them with.

Morrisons cuts prices of over 50 popular Christmas products (Image: Morrisons)

Other chilled items include prawns, dips and flavoured cheeses, while roast potatoes, carrots and sprouts are some of the freezer favourites that have been cut in price.

Cupboard fillers such as peanuts and jam have also been reduced in price and customers can avoid any Christmas Day disasters by stocking up on batteries now as packs of AA and AAA varieties are included in the price reductions.

The festive cuts announced today are in addition to the 150 prices that Morrisons reduced and froze in September on cupboard staples and frequently purchased items including chicken breasts, mince, bread, baked beans, chopped tomatoes, potatoes and a variety of fruit and vegetables.

Everyday essentials like toilet paper and cereal and freezer items like fish fingers, chips and pizzas were also cut in price and remain at the lower prices.

David Potts, Chief Executive, Morrisons said: “These festive price cuts are on the key seasonal products that we know customers buy more of at this time of year because of the important part they play in Christmas celebrations.

"We understand that our customers are having to make tough choices at the moment about what items to put in their baskets and so we are working hard to help them when it comes to their festive grocery shopping.”