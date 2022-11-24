The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, November 24.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including winter clothing, bits for the home, toys and more.

Ambiano Steel Hot Chocolate Maker

Keep yourself warm this winter with a hot chocolate that you can make at home.

The Ambiano Steel Hot Chocolate Maker can be used as a milk frother too.

It’s also available in black and they cost £39.99 each via the Aldi website.

Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron

This children’s toy comes with a spell book and potion ingredients so your child can make a furry friend.

It has 50 sounds and reactions and can be picked up via the Aldi website for £59.99.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find Christmas jumpers, festive decorations and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Men’s Lidl Christmas Jumper

As Christmas approaches, you might be looking for a festive jumper for the occasion and this could be it.

Also available in a Ladies' version, the jumper can be yours for £7.99 each.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Livarno Home 6 ft 10” Pre-Lit Christmas Tree

Whether you’re looking to replace an old Christmas tree or add to your collection of festive decorations, this could be ideal to fill a space in your home this winter.

It has 180 warm white LEDs and can be yours for £49.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.