If you’re looking to save some money on your next big purchase, then Black Friday is the shopping day for you, and for the first time ever Aldi has included itself in the Black Friday madness.

Yes, that’s right, Aldi is launching its first-ever Black Friday sale this week with incredible deals and savings online from Wednesday, November 23.

You can find deals on haircare, kitchen appliances and so much more.

These deals include 40% off Aldi’s iconic stand mixer and PCs starting at under £300.

Other deals will see you snap up a waffle maker for just £9.99, 50% off gaming equipment, and Tefal’s Optigrill for just £79.99!

Aldi's stand mixer is in the Black Friday sale (Image: Aldi)

Aldi Black Friday deals

Below is a list of just some of the deals available at Aldi this Black Friday:

15.6 Notebook – was £529.99 now £399.99

All in one PC - was £449.99 now £299.99

Actifry Tefal Advance – was £149.99 now £99.99

2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop - was £199.99 now £99.99

Camera CCTV Kit - was £154.99 now £99.99

Digital Sewing Machine - was £149.99 now £99.99

Tefal Optigrill - was £119.99 now £79.99

Essentials Alarm Kit – was £109.99 now £69.99

Front Door Wifi Camera - was £99.99 now £59.99 %

All these products are available to purchase online from November 23.