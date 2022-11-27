The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, November 27.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including children’s gifts, baby and toddler bits and more.

PlayStation 2kg Weighted Blanket

This PlayStation 2kg Weighted Blanket is ideal for keeping warm this winter.

It could make a great Christmas treat for your child and comes in different designs including Fortnite and Minecraft.

Available for £24.99 each, you can add it to your basket via the Aldi website.

Mamia Bear Play Gym

Keep your baby occupied with the Mamia Bear Play Gym.

It comes with toys that hang from it, helping sensory development and it has extra padding for comfort.

Make it yours for £34.99 via the Aldi website.

Philips Beard Trimmer

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or a loved one this Christmas, this Philips Beard Trimmer could be a great gift.

It comes with a lift and trim comb plus a cleaning brush.

It could be yours for £22.99 via the Aldi website.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Sunday, you’ll find children’s toys in Lidl’s middle aisle.

Barbie Dream Camper

Keep the kids entertained for hours with this Barbie Dream Camper.

It comes with 50 accessories and it’s available for £59.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Jamara Remote Control Construction Vehicle

If you’re stuck for gift ideas, these construction vehicles could be ideal for a loved one.

Choose from a digger or a dumper truck for £39.99 each.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.