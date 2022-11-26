Aldi has pledged a further £12.5 million in support for the British egg industry as it faces increased production costs such as energy and feed.

The move will bring the total of additional support Aldi has provided for the sector to £38 million, having already invested £25.5 million since April 2022.

It has also pledged to continue stocking only 100% British eggs in all its 980 stores nationwide.

Concerns of a nationwide egg shortage were raised after some supermarkets were pictured with empty shelves.

The shortages are believed to be at least partially related to the recent outbreak of avian flu across the UK.

The UK has been facing its largest outbreak of bird flu with more than 200 cases confirmed on commercial premises, smallholdings and in pet birds since October last year.

The UK Health Security Agency continues to advise that the risk to public health from the virus is very low.

The Food Standards Agency advice that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers also remains unchanged.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “We have always believed in maintaining strong, long-term relationships with our suppliers, which is why we have already invested more than £25 million in supporting our egg processors and producers this year, to help them meet the rising costs they are facing.

“Unfortunately, those challenges have not gone away, which is why we are pledging a further £12.5 million now to support the egg industry. We will continue to work with our suppliers to make sure that investment gets passed to those who need it most as quickly as possible.”