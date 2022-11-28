Budget retailer Aldi has been forced to restrict sales on their Specialbuys air fryer after website crashes.

Aldi’s restriction comes after the fans of the cooking gadget saw the deal and were quick to get their hands on the trendy item.

But with hundreds running to Aldi’s website to grab the bargain, the site crashed seeing the store impose a restriction on the amount a person can buy.

Earlier this month the retailer began selling a £90 air which saw shoppers in an online queue in hopes of getting their hands on the prized item.

The brand later announced they would be selling a smaller air fryer for just £34.99 which resembles a similar size to the Ninja 3.8l version which costs over £130.

Shame that, honey glazed carrots are fab in the air fryer https://t.co/0AvrngjUfg — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) November 14, 2022

But the budget-friendly, Ambiano Air Fryer 3L is limited to just two per person, as the Aldi website states: “orders are restricted to 2 per person for this product and you will not be able to add more than 2 units to your basket.”

Stopping people from stock buying and allowing everyone to have a fair chance at buying the sought-after gadget.

The air fryer is described as “ideal for frying, baking, grilling, roasting and even dehydrating, this 3-litre air fryer doesn't require oil to fry your favourite recipes.

“It features overheat protection, anti-slip feet and a 60-minute timer so you can relax whilst your food is being air fried. Enjoy a quick and healthier way to cook for the family.”

The Ambiano Air Fryer 3L will be sold in Aldi stores from December 4.