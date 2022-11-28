ITV figures have revealed exactly how close Matt Hancock came to winning I’m A Celebrity…Get Me out Of Here! on Sunday night.

The former health secretary finished third behind Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and former Lioness Jill Scott who was crowned queen of the jungle on the final night.

Voting figures revealed Hancock received a fifth of all votes cast in the final.

The serving MP was eliminated after he earned only 21.7% of the public vote, while actor Owen Warner claimed 31% and Scott received 47.3%.

Scott won the final vote with 57.7% of the public vote, compared with Warner’s 42.3%.

A total of 10.1 million viewers tuned in to Sunday’s final, ITV said, making it the highest-rated since football manager Harry Redknapp won the Australian jungle reality show in 2018.

Four years ago, an average of 10.9 million watched the series finale.

This year’s total is an increase of 3.6 million viewers on the 2021 final, which saw the celebrities roughing it at Gwrych Castle in Wales, ITV added.

Sunday’s show attracted a peak audience of 11.5 million viewers.

On Monday, Scott was asked on Good Morning Britain about Hancock’s arrival in the jungle and the MP becoming the story of the show as he faced criticism for his decision to leave his constituents in West Suffolk.

'I don't know what I'm going to do next but if you give everything every single day, keep trying to be a good person then we'll see what happens'#ImaCeleb winner @JillScottJS8 talks about her plans after leaving the jungle pic.twitter.com/fxhdHPze90 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 28, 2022

Scott said: “I haven’t had a chance to even catch up on the show or anything like that so I still feel like we’re in this bubble.

“I did feel like, when we got into the jungle and we put on that jungle outfit, everybody was just equal and, you know, in there food is so important, so to go on trials and win stars, (smashing the trials)… so, as long as he was feeding us, I was happy.”

The midfielder – who was part of the Women’s Euro 2022 winning team and later retired in the summer – is in a relationship with Shelly Unitt and was asked what she missed most, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar or her fiancee.

She said: “Don’t get me into trouble. It’s got to be Shelly. Obviously, my family, my friends, but I have missed the World Cup game so much.

“Me and Owen were begging for the scores and they were like ‘I can’t tell you’.”