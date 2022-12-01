The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, December 1.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including toys for the kids, gifts for him and her plus more.

Medium Checked Pet Cuddle Bundle

Keep your pet warm and cosy this winter with the Medium Checked Pet Cuddle Bundle.

The bundle includes a pet bed with a removable cushion, a toy and a blanket and it’s available in other designs and sizes. Different sizes are available for different prices.

Make this medium bundle yours for £24.99 via the Aldi website.

Jeep Wrangler LEGO Technic

If you’re looking for the ideal Christmas present for a loved one, this Jeep Wrangler LEGO Technic could be just what you need.

The model has 665 pieces and it’s suitable for ages 9+.

It comes with a sticker sheet and could be yours for £29.99 via the Aldi website.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find kids' toys and plants in Lidl’s middle aisle.

Playtive Play Kitchen

Keep the kids entertained with this Playtive Play Kitchen.

This set comes with an apron, tea towel and oven glove and it also has sound effects.

It’s available for £49.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Playtive Wooden Train Set

Choose from the Jungle Train set or the Passenger Train Set which are both available for £19.99 each.

Both sets come with detailed sections, figures and vehicles.

You can find out more about the sets via the Lidl website.

Shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.