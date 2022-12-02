An advent calendar is a great way to spend the lead-up to Christmas. Each day being rewarded with a chocolaty treat for no reason other than it being December? Yes, please.
However, long gone are the days when the only choice of advent calendar you could buy was a chocolate one. Nowadays you can pick up anything from a beauty advent calendar to a cheese one!
At Aldi, you can pick up advent calendars filled with your favourite alcoholic drinks such as beer, wine and gin.
Aldi’s craft beer advent calendar
This advent calendar contains a selection of the supermarket’s best-selling craft beers. Better yet, you can pick this up for just £29.99.
It includes:
- Otis Blood Orange IPA
- Paolo Peach Pale Ale
- Anti Establishment IPA
- Memphis Blvd IPA
- Iconyc Pale Ale
- Perfect Storm Ale
- Session IPA
- Session Pale Ale
- British Lager
- Session IPA
- Session Pale Ale
- British Ale
Aldi gin advent calendar
Aldi’s gin advent calendar is filled with twelve minis in six different flavours and at just £29.99 it's a steal!
Flavours include:
• London Dry
• Hand Steeped Sloe
• Rhubarb & Ginger
• Blood Orange
• Raspberry & Redcurrant
• Spiced Plum & Clementine
Aldi’s wine advent calendar
Calling all wine lovers, try a new tipple every day with this advent calendar. From refreshing sparkling and fruity whites to dry rosés and full-bodied reds, this £49.99 advent calendar includes:
- JP. Chanet Original Brut
- JP. Chanet Original Dry Rose
- Brut d’Argent Chardonnay
- Calvert Reserve Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon
- JP. Chanet Original Cabernet Syrah
- Calvert Limited Release Merlot
- Calvert Syrah
- JP. Chanet Original Grenache Cinsault
- Just Sauvignon Blanc
- Just Pinot Grigio
