Aldi is well known for its festive treats and tipples and this year is no different. Adding to its already loved range of Christmas spirits and drinks, Aldi has launched a new velvet liqueur.

With aromas of creamy almond with faint vanilla notes, this velvety liqueur has a bitter almond bite.

It’s perfect for sipping over ice or adding a dash to a warm mug of hot chocolate for a decadent and delicious hot drink.

Aldi has put together a recipe for its take on the classic espresso martini using the tasty new drink.

Add a dash to your next espresso martini! (Image: Aldi)

Aldi espresso martini recipe

Serves: 2 drinks

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

20ml Vodka

40ml Velvet Liqueur

15ml Sugar Syrup (or 1 tsp Honey)

1 small Espresso

Ice

Method

Pour all the ingredients into a shaker

Add ice and shake thoroughly

Strain into a martini glass

Garnish with coffee beans

Get your bottle in Aldi stores now for just £5.49 (50cl).