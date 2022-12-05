A major UK supermarket is recalling a product because it contains undeclared ingredients that pose a health risk caused by an error in production.

Iceland Foods is recalling Iceland Takeaway Pilau Rice because it contains egg, sesame, soya and wheat, which are not mentioned on the label.

The product has been incorrectly packed with egg fried rice.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a "do not eat’ warning to anyone who may be affected by the error.

A spokesman for the FSA said: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg and/or wheat (gluten) and/or an allergy to sesame and/or soya do not eat it.

"Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further information, contact Iceland Customer Care on 0800 328 0800 option 2."

What products are affected?





Iceland Takeaway Pilau Rice

Pack size: 350g

Best before: 10 January 2024

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product which means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labeling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.